MEA rejects countries’ criticism

New Delhi :

India on Saturday rejected criticism by some countries over the simmering dress code row in certain educational institutions in Karnataka and said that “motivated comments” on the country’s internal issues are not welcomed.





External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities. “A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the High Court of Karnataka,” he said.





“Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome,” he said. Bagchi’s response came when asked by the media about comments by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka. US Ambassador-at-large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain on Friday said that hijab bans in schools “violate religious” freedom. Pakistan on Wednesday summoned India’s Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad and conveyed its concern on the restrictions on Muslim girl students from wearing hijab or wearing headscarves in Karnataka.