President, PM, VP condole Rahul Bajaj's demise

Bajaj, chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group and one of the most outspoken industrialists of India, passed away earlier on Saturday at the age of 83 at Pune.
Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of Indian industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 12, 2022
Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2022
Saddened by the demise of renowned industrialist and former Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Rahul Bajaj. He will always be remembered for spearheading a revolution in the automotive industry, rooted in the spirit of ‘Make in India'. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/ZHd2T7nr5h— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 12, 2022
