President, PM, VP condole Rahul Bajaj's demise

New Delhi :

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the demise of noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj.





Taking to twitter, President Kovind said, “Saddened to learn of Shri Rahul Bajaj’s demise. A doyen of industry, he was passionate about its priorities. His career reflected the rise and innate strength of the nation’s corporate sector. His death leaves a void in the world of industry. My condolences to his family.”





“Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.





Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too took to Twitter to express his sympathies. “Saddened by the demise of renowned industrialist and former Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Rahul Bajaj. He will always be remembered for spearheading a revolution in the automotive industry, rooted in the spirit of ‘Make in India.’ My deepest condolences to his family members. Om shanti.”









Bajaj, chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group and one of the most outspoken industrialists of India, passed away earlier on Saturday at the age of 83 at Pune.