Play on Ambedkar's life to be staged at Delhi's JLN Stadium from Feb 25-Mar 12: Kejriwal

New Delhi :

The Delhi government will organize a play on the life of social reformer B R Ambedkar on a grand scale at the JLN Stadium here from February 25 to March 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.





Earlier, the play was to be staged from January 5 but it was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.





Actor Ronit Roy will play the role of B R Ambedkar in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage, Kejriwal said.





''This will possibly be the biggest show in the world at such a scale,'' he claimed.





The chief minister described himself as a ''bhakt (devotee)'' of Ambedkar and said he worships him because he struggled all his life for the poor.





The play will be staged twice every day at 4 PM and 7 PM.





Tickets will be available for free but people will have to book them in advance due to the limited number of seats, Kejriwal said.