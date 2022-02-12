India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 172.29 crores

New Delhi :

"With the administration of more than 46.82 lakh (46,82,662) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.29 Cr (1,72,29,47,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the ministry said in a press release.





Of these, a total of 1,03,99,129 first doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, 99,25,930 second doses and 38,43,355 precaution doses, the ministry said.





"As many as 5,16,76,693 first doses and 1,34,05,389 second doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to children between 15 - 18 years of age group," it added.





According to the release, this has been achieved through 1,92,76,398 sessions. Meanwhile, India logged 50,407 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 6,10,443 in the country. The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.07 per cent.





Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.