India logs 50,407 fresh Covid-19 cases, 804 deaths

With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 6,10,443 which accounts for 1.43 per cent of total cases.





The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.07 per cent.





A total of 1,36,962 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,14,68,120. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.





The country reported 804 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 5,07,981.





Meanwhile, a total of 74.93 crore tests have been conducted so far in India, with 14,50,532 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.





The government also said that a total of 1,72,29,47,688 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.