Sat, Feb 12, 2022

Low-intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's residence in Manipur, no casualties

Published: Feb 12,202209:00 AM

Representative image (Source: ANI)
Imphal:
A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party (NPP) in the Imphal East district on, said police on Friday.

The incident took place around 8 pm and no casualties were reported. "A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party in the Imphal East district. 

The incident occurred around 8 pm. No casualties reported," said Maharabam Pradip Singh, Superintendents of Police, Imphal East.

