Low-intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's residence in Manipur, no casualties

The incident took place around 8 pm and no casualties were reported. "A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party in the Imphal East district.





The incident occurred around 8 pm. No casualties reported," said Maharabam Pradip Singh, Superintendents of Police, Imphal East.