Delhi govt directs schools to clear verification of pending SC, ST, OBC applications

New Delhi :

Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to clear verification of all pending applications of SCs, STs and OBCs since 2017-18.





The Directorate of Education (DoE) has also directed that the DDE (Zone) may call a meeting of defaulter private schools immediately to clear the backlog.





''Large pendency exists across all educational zones (as per the list attached). Therefore, all Heads of Recognised Unaided Private Schools are directed to ensure completion of online verification of all pending online applications for the academic sessions 2017-18 to 2020-21 on the e-district portal without further delay,'' the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in official order.





Reimbursement of tuition fees; financial assistance for the purchase of stationery, pre-matric and post-matric scholarships are among the schemes for the welfare of those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and minority categories.





''All online applications in these schemes must be verified as per the guidelines of the concerned scheme. It must be ensured that no pendency for verification of applications must lie at school level and educational zone level by February 24, 2022 otherwise concerned DDE (Zone) will be held responsible for non-providing of scholarship to the applicant students,'' it added.