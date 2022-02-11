Fri, Feb 11, 2022

India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage crosses 172 crore

Published: Feb 11,202209:26 PM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

More than 42 lakh (42,67,532) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today, the Ministry said in a release.

A health worker injecting a covid jab to a person (Image credit: PTI)
A health worker injecting a covid jab to a person (Image credit: PTI)
New Delhi: India's Covid vaccination coverage crossed 172 crore (1,72,24,21,476) on Friday, Union Health Ministry said.

"More than 42 lakh (42,67,532) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the Ministry said in a release. 

Further, the Ministry said that over 1.68 crore (1,68,47,437) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for Covid vaccination have been administered so far. 

As many as 5,16,31,391 Covid vaccines have been administered as a first dose for the beneficiaries of 15-18 age group, while 1,33,12,332 doses have been administered as second dose to the group.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations