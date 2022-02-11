UP election: Congress releases list of star campaigners for fifth phase, Navjot Sidhu's name missing

New Delhi :





Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was also featured in the list of the party's star campaigners but Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's name was missing.







Sidhu was seen as a contender of Congress chief ministerial face in Punjab. Later, Rahul Gandhi announced Channi as the party's CM face.





The fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election would be held on February 27.





Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections commenced on February 10 and go on till March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.





The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

