Ayushman Bharat: Aarogya Setu users can now generate Health ID using the app

New Delhi :

Aarogya Setu users can now generate their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number using the app. "Now Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number can be generated on Aarogya Setu," said a tweet from the official account of the application.





Over 21.4 crore users of the application will now be able to create their 14-digit unique ABHA numbers using Aarogya Setu. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has currently generated 16.4 cr ABHA numbers. Aarogya Setu will help amplify this further.





The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create interoperability within the digital health ecosystem, similar to the role played by the Unified Payments Interface in revolutionizing payments. Citizens will only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities. Aarogya Setu is a mobile application for contact tracing and dissemination of relevant medical advisories to contain the spread of COVID-19 and can be downloaded from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.