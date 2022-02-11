Fri, Feb 11, 2022

Grenade attack by terrorists in J-K's Bandipora, three policemen injured

Published: Feb 11,2022

The ultras lobbed a grenade towards the cops near Nishat park in Bandipora, the officials said.

Representative Image (Credit: Reuters)
Srinagar:
At least three policemen were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.

The ultras lobbed a grenade towards the cops near Nishat park in Bandipora, the officials said.

They said the grenade blast was followed by firing as well. ''At least three policemen have sustained injuries in the attack,'' the officials said adding further details were awaited.

