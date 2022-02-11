Airtel users across India face outage, customers tweet complaints

Airtel users have been facing outage in India, due to technical issue for several hours and customers raised compliant on social media.
The issue reportedly was faced on both Broadband and cellular users of the telecom network, and on pan-india basis.
Taking to Twitter, Airtel India wrote "Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers."
