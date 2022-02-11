Fri, Feb 11, 2022

Airtel users across India face outage, customers tweet complaints

Published: Feb 11,202201:51 PM by Online Desk

Airtel users have been facing outage in India, due to technical issue for several hours and customers raised compliant on social media.

Representative image
Chennai:
The issue reportedly was faced on both Broadband and cellular users of the telecom network, and on pan-india basis.

Taking to Twitter, Airtel India wrote "Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers."

Conversations