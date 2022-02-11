Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet for 2nd part of Budget Session on March 14

New Delhi :

Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh adjourned the House after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the House on Union Budget 2022-2023 and concluded the discussion on the issue.





Soon after the Finance Minister completed her address, the Deputy Speaker took some special mentions and then announced the adjournment of the first part of Budget Session, saying "the House stands adjourned till March 14".





Earlier, papers were laid on the table when the Upper House assembled for the day at 10 am followed by BJP Member of the House L Murugan made a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Twenty-seventh Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture Demands for Grants (2021-22) pertaining to the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.





The Eighth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha commenced on January 31 with the President addressing both Houses of Parliament assembled together. The Union Budget was presented on February 1.





With the announcement of an adjournment of the House on Friday, there will be a recess from February 12 to March 13 during which the standing committees will examine the budgetary allocations for various ministries and departments and prepare reports.





Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8 after the House will assemble for the second part of Budget Session on March 14.