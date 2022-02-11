Three-point seat belts must for all front-facing seats, says Gadkari

New Delhi :

It is now mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all front-facing passengers in a car. The new norm will also be applicable for the middle seat in the rear row – which till now had only two-point seat belts – Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said at a press conference on Thursday.





“I have signed a file yesterday to make it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all the front-facing passengers in a car,” the Road Transport and Highways Minister said.





At present, only the front seats and two rear seats in most cars produced in the country have three-point seat belts. The centre or middle rear seat in these cars come equipped with only a two-point or lap seat belt, similar to the ones provided in aircraft seats.





Gadkari said as many as 1.5 lakh people die every year in 5 lakh road accidents in the country. According to him, a system is being proposed for star rating of vehicles based on the standards and protocol to improve safety. Further, Gadkari emphasised the importance of reducing sound pollution and use of electric vehicles.