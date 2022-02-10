PM Modi offers prayers at Dev Bodgeshwar temple in Goa

Mapusa :

Ahead of a grand rally for Goa Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Dev Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa on Thursday evening.





As per a press release issued by Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day before the campaign ends for poll-bound Goa, the Prime Minister will address a mega public meeting at Bodgeshwar Maidan.





All arrangements have been made for the dignitaries on the dais and off the dais, the release stated. "The beautiful lighting and the huge pandal at the venue have become a major attraction for the people. Welcome boards are erected all over Mapusa," it stated."





#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Dev Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa, Goa pic.twitter.com/NckIEh5wU0 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022





The BJP informed that the party has taken all the measures in adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.





Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.











