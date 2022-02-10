K'taka Hijab row: Schools upto Class 10 to reopen from Monday, colleges will reopen later

Chennai :

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the last two days have been very peaceful and today a 3-member bench (of high court) has, while adjourning the matter for Monday, appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sides.





"I appeal to everyone to work together & see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Colleges will reopen later," Bommai said on Thursday.