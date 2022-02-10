Hijab row: Open schools, no religious symbols allowed for now, says K'taka HC

Three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and also comprising Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi begins hearing various petitions on Thursday.
The Karnataka High Court adjourns for Monday the hearing on petitions challenging the State Govt rule on dress code in schools.
Karnataka HC on Thursday said that it will pass an order directing reopening of colleges, asks students not to insist on wearing such religious things till the disposal of the matter.
"Court says peace & tranquillity must be restored," adjourns the matter for Monday.
The Karnataka High Court, hearing the hijab row, on Thursday ordered that no religious symbols are allowed for the students until its final order, thus putting an end to use of both hijab and saffron shawls in the school and college premises.
The interim order was given by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit, and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin.
“We want to make an interim order on the matter of hijab row. We will hear the matter every day,” the Chief Justice stated.
Peace has to return to the state, and schools and colleges must open soon, the bench said, adjourning the matter to Monday.
