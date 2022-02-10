Punjab polls: Kejriwal's wife, daughter to visit Punjab for campaigning tomorrow

New Delhi :





As per information received by AAP, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and daughter Harshita Kejriwal will attend AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann's 'Jansabha' in the Dhuri area of Sangrur district tomorrow.





Kejriwal has been campaigning extensively in Punjab for the upcoming polls and assured the development of the state if voted to power.





Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

With aims to become companions in his political journey, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's wife and daughter will visit Punjab on Friday for campaigning in the state Assembly elections.