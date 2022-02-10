Thu, Feb 10, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal to begin his two-day visit to poll-bound Goa today

Published: Feb 10,202210:44 AM by ANI

As per information received by AAP, Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa from February 10-11. AAP chief also visited the poll-bound Goa earlier this month.

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Image credit: ANI)
Chennai: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will begin his two-day visit to Goa on Thursday ahead of the State Assembly elections scheduled to take place on February 14. 

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

