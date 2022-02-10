Students must follow dress code prescribed by schools, administration: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi :





"All students must follow the dress code prescribed by the schools or administration. Law and order must be maintained in the state. We need to see who are these people instigating the students," Joshi told ANI.





The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).





On Monday, students of different colleges arrived that Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles amid the Hijab row in Karnataka.





The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.





Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 to 11 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

