Trader attempts suicide on Facebook live, blames PM for his financial state, wife dies

Bagpat :

A local trader allegedly attempted suicide on Facebook Live, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his poor financial condition. His wife, who also consumed poison, died.





Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, confirmed the incident on Wednesday and said the condition of Rajiv Tomar (40), who ran a shoe-shop, is serious. The incident took place on Tuesday when Rajiv started a Facebook Live during which he consumed poison. After failing to stop her husband, Tomar's wife, Poonam, also consumed poison.





Both of them were rushed to a private hospital where Poonam died, while the trader's condition was stated to be critical, police said. In the purported video, Rajiv held PM Modi responsible for his financial condition.





''Modiji will be responsible for my death. If Modi ji has any shame, he will change things. I am not saying he is wrong on everything but he is not a well-wisher ('hitaishi') of small traders and farmers,'' he said. When Poonam tried to stop him, Tomar said, ''Government to sunti nahi tum hi sun lo'' (the government doesn't hear us, at least you should hear).





Poonam tried to take out the poison from Tomar's mouth but after failing to do so, she also consumed it, the purported video showed. Rajiv was a resident of Subhash Nagar.





Rajiv ran a shoe shop and the lockdown in 2020 had ruined his business, his family members said.





A large number of shoes in his shop were damaged as the shop was closed for the long period, they said.





He also had taken loans which he could not pay off, they said, adding that Rajiv had two sons. Condoling the death, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Twitter, ''It's saddening to know about the suicide attempt by a trader and his wife. While the wife has died, his condition is serious and I pray to God for Rajivji's speedy recovery.''





At a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday, Priyanka said, ''The Baghpat incident is saddening. Demonetisation, GST and lockdown had affected small and medium businessmen. It's unfortunate that the government has not come for their help.