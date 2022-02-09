Time for progressive forces to stay strong: Kamal on Hijab row

Chennai :

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote, "It is provoking to see what is happening in Karnataka. A religious poisonous wall is being erected among students. It's time for the progressive forces to be careful," he said.





The ‘hijab’ row has taken political colour in Karnataka, as the ruling BJP stood strongly in support of uniform related rules followed by educational institutions, calling the headscarf, a religious symbol, while the opposition Congress has come out in support of Muslim girls.