BJP MP gives Zero Hour notice over installation of Lata Mangeshkar's portrait in RS

New Delhi :

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 after multi-organ failure, caused by post-COVID-19 complications. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the late singer and also attended her final rites in the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.





Lata Mangeshkar, popularly known as Lata Didi, was cremated with full state honours and the Union Government had announced two-day national mourning in her memory.





Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also informed that the Centre had decided to issue a commemorative stamp in the memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92.