Wed, Feb 09, 2022

Decomposed body of woman found in abandoned car in Mumbai's Goregaon, case registered

Published: Feb 09,202208:51 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The police have taken the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem. Police believe the death occurred in the last eight days. Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station has registered a case under accidental death report (ADR).

Representative image
Representative image
Mumbai:
A decomposed body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a car parked on the roadside of Ram Mandir in Mumbai's Goregaon, said Mumbai Police on Wednesday. "The body was completely decomposed. The identity of the body is yet to be identified," said police.

The police have taken the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem. Police believe the death occurred in the last eight days. Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station has registered a case under accidental death report (ADR).

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations