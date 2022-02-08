Now hijab row in MP, Minister says dress code only in schools

Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday said that hijab will not be allowed in schools in the state

Bhopal :

After the controversy over wearing a headscarf or hijab in schools escalated in Karnataka, a statement in this regard by a Minister has sparked controversy in Madhya Pradesh.





Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday said that hijab will not be allowed in schools in the state. “Students will be allowed only to wear dress code and hijab is not a part of dress code,” Parmar said on Tuesday in Bhopal.





Parmar, while talking to media persons also said that he has directed the school education department to ensure that only dress code is allowed in schools in Madhya Pradesh.





Sources told IANS that the Madhya Pradesh Government is planning to ban hijab in schools. Also, in a video which went viral on social media, Parmar is being heard saying the department is working (school education department) on a dress code for Chief Minister Rise Schools in order to bring uniformity and equality among students.





The minister also claimed that “school uniform isn’t connected to any community, it is for all and it was unfortunate that people are connecting it with a community.”





Speaking on this issue, Arif Masood, Congress MLA from Bhopal said that it is an unfortunate statement from the School Education Minister. “It is unfortunate that MP school education minister is making such statement. Daughters look good when covered. Hijab has damaged nothing but has always protected girls,” Masood added.





This came after a stand-off between hijab wearing girls and saffron shawl wearing students took place in various districts of Karnataka.