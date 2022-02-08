Hijab row: K'taka HC appeals to students to maintain peace and tranquility

Chennai :

Amid the ongoing violence, the Karnataka High Court appealed to the students to maintain peace & tranquility so that the public is not disturbed.





The court said that it has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of the public at large and it hopes the same would be practiced.





"Making agitation, going on the street, shouting slogans, attacking students, students attacking others, these are not good things. If we see fire and blood on TV, judges will be disturbed. If the mind is disturbed, intellect will not work," the court said.





It further added that the bench will go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. "We will go by what Constitution says. Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for me," the judge said.





The matter has been further postponed to tomorrow.