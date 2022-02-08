Hijab controversy: All schools, colleges to stay closed for 3 days in Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ordered to close of all high schools and colleges for next three days in the State, amid ongoing hijab row.
In the ongoing violence broke out due to the hijab row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ordered to close schools and colleges for the next three days.
"I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," he tweeted.
