Tue, Feb 08, 2022

Hijab controversy: All schools, colleges to stay closed for 3 days in Karnataka

Published: Feb 08,202204:41 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ordered to close of all high schools and colleges for next three days in the State, amid ongoing hijab row.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Chennai:
In the ongoing violence broke out due to the hijab row, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ordered to close schools and colleges for the next three days. 

"I appeal to all the students,  teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All  concerned are requested to cooperate," he tweeted.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations