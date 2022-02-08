Saffron group surrounds student in Hijab, raises slogan in Mandya college

A muslim student holding her ground against the saffron-wearing group

Chennai :

In the ongoing hijab row across several universities in Karnataka today, a student in a burqa was surrounded a group of young men who raised slogan, Jai Shri Ram.





In a short video, the Muslim girl could be seen parking her bike at the campus and walking towards her classroom. As she walked, a group of men with saffron scarf walked towards her and raised slogans. The incident happened at Mandya pre-University college.





A professor could also be seen who was trying to disperse the crowd.





The Muslim student shouted back, "Allah hu Akbar!" as the men continued to follow her.



