Saffron group surrounds student in Hijab, raises slogan in Mandya college

Chennai:
In the ongoing hijab row across several universities in Karnataka today, a student in a burqa was surrounded a group of young men who raised slogan, Jai Shri Ram.
In a short video, the Muslim girl could be seen parking her bike at the campus and walking towards her classroom. As she walked, a group of men with saffron scarf walked towards her and raised slogans. The incident happened at Mandya pre-University college.
A professor could also be seen who was trying to disperse the crowd.
The Muslim student shouted back, "Allah hu Akbar!" as the men continued to follow her.
