Tue, Feb 08, 2022

Saffron group surrounds student in Hijab, raises slogan in Mandya college

Published: Feb 08,202204:29 PM by Online desk

A muslim student holding her ground against the saffron-wearing group
Chennai:
In the ongoing hijab  row across several universities in Karnataka today, a student in a burqa was surrounded a group of young men who raised  slogan, Jai Shri Ram. 

In a short video, the Muslim girl could be seen parking her bike at the campus and walking towards her classroom. As she walked, a group of men with saffron scarf walked towards her and raised slogans. The incident happened at Mandya pre-University college.  

A professor could also be seen who was trying to disperse the crowd. 

The Muslim student shouted back, "Allah hu Akbar!" as the men continued to follow her.

Conversations