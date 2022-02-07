Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's 'aide' face supplementary chargesheet

New Delhi :

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Pinki Irani, allegedly a close aide of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in a ₹ 200 crore money laundering case.





Patiala House Court's Additional Session Judge Praveen Singh took cognizance of the chargesheet on February 5 and also issued a production warrant for March 15.





Pinki Irani, who was arrested by the ED on December 9, 2021, is presently in judicial custody.





Pinki Irani had moved Delhi High Court for bail last month also. Notices have been issued to the ED on her bail plea.





Her bail plea submitted that the allegations of violation of provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the applicant are misconceived on facts and untenable in law, which the trial court has failed to appreciate and do not make out any case on facts and law against the applicant under the provisions of PMLA.





The petition further submitted that the grounds of arrest and the accusations against her were never communicated to the applicant and otherwise could not be comprehended without a copy of the complaint already filed by the ED.





The allegations against the applicant are on the face of it vague and rollover even though the applicant continues to be in custody.





In December 2021, the ED confronted Mumbai-based Pinky Irani with Sukesh Chandrasekar at Tihar Jail. According to the ED, Pinki Irani introduced Sukesh Chandrasekhar to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.





After taking requisite permission of the court, the ED carried out joint questioning of the two. The two were asked the same set of questions, including how they knew each other and whether Pinki Irani helped in illegal money laundering operations. Before her arrest, Pinki Irani was also confronted with Jacqueline Fernandez.





The ED has earlier questioned Jacqueline Fernandez in ₹ 200 crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar.





Another actress Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the ED in connection with the same case. The ED is looking into various people who are directly or indirectly connected to this case.



