Mon, Feb 07, 2022

Some people's minds are still stuck in 2014: Modi in Lok Sabha

Published: Feb 07,202205:57 PM by Online Desk

After losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' (ego), Modi targeted the Oppn.

PM Modi in Lok Sabha
Chennai:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, in Lok Sabha

He said, "There is a new world order post Covid-19 pandemic, we are being recognized as a leader. India must take the global leadership role." He also paid tributes to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar and said that she brought the whole nation together by her voice. 

He added, "Today poor people of the country are getting a gas & connection, house & toilets. They have their own bank account. But unfortunately, some people's (opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014."

