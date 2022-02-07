Mon, Feb 07, 2022

Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 PM after paying tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Published: Feb 07,202205:12 PM by Online Desk

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday till 5 pm after the House paid glowing tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
House Speaker Om Birla read out an obituary reference after which MPs stood as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

Mangeshkar's demise has led to an "irreparable loss", Birla said and adjourned the proceedings of the House till 5 pm.

Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

