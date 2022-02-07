Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 PM after paying tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi :

House Speaker Om Birla read out an obituary reference after which MPs stood as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.





Mangeshkar's demise has led to an "irreparable loss", Birla said and adjourned the proceedings of the House till 5 pm.





Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.