In pics: Celebrities at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral paid their tributes

As Lata Mangeshkar last rites was performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, several celebrities and politicians attended to pay their last tributes including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan, and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.





The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid and pneumonia. She was 92 and passed away due to multiple organ failure yesterday morning.





Here are the pictures of celebrities who paid their tributes at her funeral:







Aamir Khan pay his last respect to Lata Mangeshkar at her funeral (Image credit: ANI)



Amitabh Bachchan pay his last respect to Lata Mangeshkar at her funeral in Mumbai (Image credit: PTI)







SRK and his manager Pooja Dadlani pay their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar dat her funeral in Mumbai. (Image credit: PTI)













Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar pay their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at her funeral in Mumbai. (Image credit: PTI)









Ranbir Kapoor pays his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at her funeral in Mumbai (Image credit: PTI)













Asha Bhosle, Shraddha Kapoor and family members of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Lata's funeral in Mumbai (Image credit: PTI)













Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor pay their last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at her funeral in Mumbai. (Image credit: PTI)