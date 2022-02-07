Ahead of Majuli byelection, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to meet BJP leadership

Lakhimpur :

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will call on the BJP leadership on Monday in Delhi to discuss the upcoming byelection for the Majuli Assembly constituency. He is also likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. The byelection for the Majuli Assembly constituency in Assam will be held on March 7. The Election Commission of India had earlier on Saturday announced the poll date for the byelection.





"Along with other Municipal Board elections in the state, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in April," said Sarma on Monday. The CM on Monday also announced the withdrawal of COVID-19 restrictions in the state "There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15 and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn," said Sarma. The CM further appealed to students who will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations to take COVID-19 vaccines. On the ongoing Hijab controversy, the CM said, "We have closed down Madrasas in our state. It was welcomed by all, with no agitation reported in any part of the state. Some people knocked the doors of the judiciary, but the court held that the state government notification was constitutionally valid."