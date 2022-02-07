India's Covid cases drop below 1 lakh, records 83,846 cases in last 24 hrs

Chennai :

India had a significant drop in Covid cases falling below 1 lakh as on Monday the country reported 3,846 cases in the last 24 hrs.





According to Union health ministry data, the recovered cases were 1,99,054, and the Covid deaths recorded to 895 taking the total death toll to 5,02,874.





The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.25 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.18 per cent, the ministry said.





A reduction of 1,16,073 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours taking its total tally to 4,22,72,014.





The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,06,60,202, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.





With the ongoing vaccination drives across the country, a total of 1,69,63,80,755 vaccinations doses are being administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive have exceeded 169.63 crores.





India's Covid tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.





India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, 2021, and three crores on June 23.





With Inputs from PTI