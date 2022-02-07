SL leaders’ big salute to India’s ‘Queen of Music’

Lata Mangeshkar touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice, Sri Lanka’s top leadership said on Sunday as they paid tribute to India’s “Queen of Music” who “gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language’”.
Rest In Peace Srimathi #LataMangeshkar, India’s Queen of Music who touched billions of hearts through her golden and unparalleled voice.A legend whose memory will remain in our midst for centuries through her melodious voice. pic.twitter.com/Yr7Nvgimxh— Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) February 6, 2022
Rest In Peace Nightingale of #India, #LataMangeshkar. Thank you for the decades of entertainment that transcended borders & gave life to the phrase ‘music is a universal language.’ My deepest condolences to her family & the people of India. Her memory will live through her music. pic.twitter.com/DGrnzNBDfN— Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) February 6, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar the legend who built bridges across cultures with her mesmerizing voice. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. #RIP#LathaMangeshkar#Legendpic.twitter.com/Ei8CM8faRM— Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) February 6, 2022
