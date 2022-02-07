UGC stresses on tobacco-free campuses

Chennai :

In a circular to all HEIs, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain noted that tobacco control has been one of the priorities of the government. “The commission has been issuing letters to all the HEIs to take steps for both prevention of initiation of tobacco use among the youth and providing cessation services,” he said.





There were specific provisions to discourage tobacco use among youth such as the ban on smoking in HEIs and prohibition of sales of tobacco products within 100 years of any college, he said, adding that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had recently issued new guidelines for creating a health and tobacco-free environment in the colleges.





It was important that all possible measures were taken to curb the use of tobacco and create awareness among students about its harms, the circular said, requesting all institutions to take appropriate in this regard, which should lead to realising the goal of creating a healthy and tobacco-free environment in educational institutions.





As per the guidelines, signage should be displayed at prominent places outside and within the premises such as on the boundary wall, the main entrance, the official notice boards, and any such place where the management thinks that these would communicate the intended message effectively.





The recent Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GYTS) said 28.6 per cent of adults (aged 15 years and above) in India use tobacco. More alarmingly, 14.6 per cent of students across the country aged between 13 to 15 use tobacco.





Overall, there are about 27 crore tobacco users, of whom 20 crore are smokeless tobacco users, 10 crore smokers, and 3.2 crore smoke as well as use smokeless tobacco. The prevalence of tobacco use is highest in Tripura (64.5%) followed by Mizoram (58.7%) and Manipur (55.1%).





The GYTS is a nationally representative school-based survey of students in grades associated with 13 to 15 years of age.