BSF guns down 3 Pak intruders, thwarts bid to smuggle heroin

Jammu :

This was the fourth narcotic smuggling bid foiled by the BSF along the border this year, and nine Pakistani intruders were eliminated in the past one year, said BSF Inspector General (Jammu frontier), DK Boora.





“The smugglers tried to take advantage of the darkness and foggy conditions to smuggle the huge quantity of narcotics into this side,” said Boora. Earlier, DIG SPS Sandhu said the smuggling attempt was foiled around 2.30 am, leading to the recovery of 36 packets, each weighing one kg. IG Boora said the personnel on the forward duty points were alerted after surveillance equipment picked up their movement.





“When they reached near the border fence, they were challenged by the troops and subsequently all three intruders were neutralised. The search of the area led to the recovery of 36 packets of narcotics, while a pistol with a magazine and nine rounds were recovered from one of the slain intruders,” the BSF officer said.