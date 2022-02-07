Fishers’ issue to figure in Jaishankar, SL Minister’s talks

New Delhi :

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Peiris is visiting India from February 6 to 8. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla would also call on the Lankan Foreign Minister on Monday, the Ministry added.





The visit is coming just days after India extended a $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka to help purchase petroleum products, to bail out the island nation that is reeling under a severe foreign exchange and energy crises. The contentious fishermen issue is also likely to figure in the talks. On January 25, 56 Indian fishermen were released by Sri Lanka. However, even after that, there were instances of attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen, leaving them with injuries and their boats, nets and equipment damaged. This led to protests from the fishers, who questioned the logic of extending financial aid to the country when they were being attacked.





Chief Minister MK Stalin had taken up the detention of fishermen and seizure of their boats with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar last month.