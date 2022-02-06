BJYM activists wave black flags at Kerala CM’s convoy

Thiruvananthapuram :

A protest by the youth wing of the BJP was staged outside the Kannur airport over the revelations made by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case.





Swapna in a television channel claimed that the then Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, M. Sivasankar was in the know of everything that had transpired in her life for the past three years.





She also said that Sivasankar was informed that the baggage that was in the custody of Customs had gold bars in it and that it was smuggled from UAE to India.





The revelations came after the Kerala cadre IAS officer had in some excerpts of his autobiography said that he did not know that the baggage that was in Customs custody had gold bars or rather gold bars were smuggled through the Green channel.





However, Swapna, in a television interview, refuted this claim and said that there was nothing in her life that Sivasankar was not aware of, and he was involved in all smuggling activities.





Vijayan arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday night and in the morning he flew to his home district Kannur.





The BJYM activists who were waiting outside the airport waved black flags at him.





It may be noted that the Chief Minister had left the state on January 14 and had reached back On Saturday after a week's stay in Dubai.