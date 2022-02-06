Lata Mangeshkar's death: Karnataka govt declares 2-day state mourning

Bangalore :

During these two days, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast and all public entertainment programs will be prohibited.





"All public entertainment programs are prohibited and National Flag will be flown at half-mast," Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said in a statement.





The Central Government has also announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar.





Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.





Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday.





The last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.