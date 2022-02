State honour being given to Lata Mangeshkar

#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park



(Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

#WATCH | Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Shah Rukh Khan pay last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park pic.twitter.com/r22Njpi4XW — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aaditya Thackeray pay last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park pic.twitter.com/FAto48ApZ0 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2WtTe9aXgT — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends state funeral of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar https://t.co/6nEuiFXXXo — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Mumbai to attend the funeral ceremony of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar

(Pics source: Maharashtra Governor Office) pic.twitter.com/QelLRB8Dx1 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022