Sun, Feb 06, 2022

Congress announces Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab's CM

Published: Feb 06,202205:32 PM by Online Desk

Rahul Gandhi announces Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress's Chief Minister candidate for Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi
Chennai:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announces Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022.

"Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," says Rahul Gandhi.

