Congress announces Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab's CM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announces Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022.
"Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," says Rahul Gandhi.
Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/KW0aQ8wcpT— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022
