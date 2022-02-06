Sun, Feb 06, 2022

India records 1,07,474 new Covid cases, Daily TPR drops to 7.4 per cent

Published: Feb 06,202212:37 PM by Online Desk

India recorded 1,07,474 new Covid cases on Sunday, 16 per cent less than yesterday.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
The active cases now constitute to 12,25,011, while the national Covid recovery rate decreased to 95.91 per cent.

The daily positivity rate fell to 7.42 %, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 10.20 per cent.

In the last 24 hrs, 2,13,246 recoveries were recorded and the Covid-related deaths were of 5,01,979.

With the ongoing vaccination drives across the country, a total of 74.01 crore Covid tests have been conducted in India till now.

