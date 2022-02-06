Lata Mangeshkar: A look at rare pictures of Queen of Melody

Over a seven-decade career, she enchanted millions of fans in India and around the world with her golden voice.
Chennai:
Lata Mangeshkar, who is known as the 'Queen of Melody' passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years
Lata has recorded thousands of Hindi songs, regional songs and songs in foreign languages.
Let's have a look at some of the rare photos of the singer.
Lata mangeshkar was born in Indore in 1929 and started acting in her father's musical plays at the tender age of 5.
Lata Mangeshkar when she was 9 years old
Lata's mother Shevanti Mangeshkar, and father Master Deenanath Mangeshkar
Family picture of the legendary singer Lata
Lata in her teenage life
The singer started to get into films with brief roles in Navyug Chitrapat's Marathi movie Pahili Mangalaa-gaur (1942) and sang a song too
Two popular singers of early 1940's Meena Kapoor annd Geeta Dutt with lata
Lata Mangeshkar with Sivaji Ganesan
Lata Mangeshkar with Karunanidhi, SPB, Rajini and Kamal
PM Narendra Modi with lata mangeshkar
Indira Gandhi with lata Mangeshkar
Rajiv Gandhi with lata mangeshkar
