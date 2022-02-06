Sun, Feb 06, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar: A look at rare pictures of Queen of Melody

Published: Feb 06,202212:23 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Feb 06,202209:23 PM

Over a seven-decade career, she enchanted millions of fans in India and around the world with her golden voice.

Chennai:
Lata Mangeshkar, who is known as the 'Queen of Melody'  passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years

Lata has recorded thousands of Hindi songs, regional songs and songs in foreign languages.

Let's have a look at some of the rare photos of the singer.




Lata mangeshkar was born in Indore in 1929 and started acting in her father's musical plays at the tender age of 5.


Lata Mangeshkar when she was 9 years old



             Lata's mother Shevanti Mangeshkar, and father Master Deenanath Mangeshkar


 Family picture of the legendary singer Lata 



Lata in her teenage life





The singer started to get into films with brief roles in Navyug Chitrapat's Marathi movie Pahili Mangalaa-gaur (1942) and sang a song too



Two popular singers of early 1940's Meena Kapoor annd Geeta Dutt with lata 

 

Lata Mangeshkar with Sivaji Ganesan


Lata Mangeshkar with Karunanidhi, SPB, Rajini and Kamal



PM Narendra Modi with lata mangeshkar



Indira Gandhi with lata Mangeshkar


 Rajiv Gandhi with lata mangeshkar

