U19 WC triumph shows future of Indian cricket is in safe, able hands: Modi

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
My heartiest congratulations to Indian U 19 cricket team. By winning the ICC U19 World Cup, our young cricketers have shown great temperament & attitude. This win makes us immensely proud as it adds yet another glory in India's soaring sports saga.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 6, 2022
