India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 169 crore

New Delhi :

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached close to 169 Crore (1,69,40,55,710) today. More than 40 lakh (40,57,946) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," read the release from the ministry.





Out of 40,57,946 vaccine doses administered today, 10,03,095 people have been administered their first dose while 27,61,167 people have received the second dose of the vaccine.





To date, out of 169,40,55,710 vaccine doses that have been administered, 94,88,88,081 people have received their first dose while 73,04,69,318 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.