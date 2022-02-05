Modi ji is not a PM, but a king, takes decisions and listens to no one: Rahul Gandhi

Udham Singh Nagar :

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the former "is not a PM, but a King" who takes decisions without listening to anyone.





"A PM should work for everyone, listen to people...Narendra Modi is not a PM, but a king. He ignored farmers for almost a year because a king doesn't talk or listen to labourers and takes his own decision for them," said Rahul Gandhi.





"Earlier (in UPA governments) India was led by a prime minister of the country but today's India is being led by a king, who just take decisions and listen to no one," he added. Congress leader made the following comments while addressing a gathering of farmers at Kichha Mandi of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand.





Rahul Gandhi during election campaigning in poll-bound Uttarakhand visited Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to seek blessing and offer his prayers.





The Congress leader on Wednesday had accused the Centre of having a "flawed vision" and centralising power. He said, "the idea of the king has come back".





"This centralised vision of king has been removed by Congress in 1947. Now the idea of the king has come back. Now there is a king, a Shahenshah, a ruler of rulers and master of masters," said Gandhi.





Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10.