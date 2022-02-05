Hyderabad: PM Modi inaugurates 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya

Hyderabad :

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed.





The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.





The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.





During the programme, 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya was also showcased. Prime Minister also visited the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.





Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.





The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya, the official statement said.