Modi condoles demise of veteran BJP leader C Janga Reddy

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Reddy was an integral part of the efforts to take the Jana Sangh and BJP to new heights of success.





"Shri C Janga Reddy Garu devoted his life to public service. He was an integral part of the efforts to take the Jana Sangh and BJP to new heights of success. He made a place in the hearts and minds of several people. He also motivated many Karyakartas. Saddened by his demise," the Prime Minister tweeted today.





The Prime Minister said that Janga Reddy was an effective voice for the BJP at a very critical phase of the party's trajectory.





"Shri C Janga Reddy Garu was an effective voice for the BJP at a very critical phase of the Party's trajectory. Spoke to his son and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.





శ్రీ సి జంగా రెడ్డి గారు భాజపా క్లిష్టమైన దశలో ఉన్నప్పుడు సమర్థవంతమైన వాణిని అందించారు. ఆయన కుమారుడితో మాట్లాడి సంతాపం తెలపడం జరిగింది. ఓం శాంతి. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2022





Expressing condolences, Shah said that Janga Reddy was one of the two BJP MPs who had won in the 1984 elections.





"Anguished to learn about the demise of veteran BJP leader C Janga Reddy Ji. He was one of the two BJP MPs who had won in the 1984 elections. His contribution towards saving the democracy in the 1975 emergency and strengthening BJP can never be forgotten. My condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.





Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that Janga Reddy had the unique distinction of defeating the former Prime Minister P V Narisimha Rao in 1984 from Hanumakonda Lok Sabha segment when BJP had just two MPs in the lower house.





"I'm deeply saddened & left distraught by the passing away of Sri Janga Reddy Garu, a veteran leader of the BJP. As one of the only Two MPs the BJP had after 1984 Lok Sabha Elections, he worked to strengthen the party's foundation. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he said.





"Sri C.Janga Reddy was one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh in the combined state of AP. He worked with unwavering devotion for strengthening of the party in Telangana undeterred either by the extremists or by the persecution during the emergency," he said in another tweet.





Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh also condoled Janga Reddy's death. "Pained to know about the demise of Senior BJP leader Shri C Janga Reddy garu. He was one of the two BJP MPs who had won in the 1984 elections. His contributions to the party and the nation will always be remembered with great honour," she tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of C Janga Reddy who was among the two BJP MPs in Lok Sabha after the 1984 General elections.