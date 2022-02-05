2193 Indian prisoners repatriated from Pak's custody since 2014: Govt

Chennai :





Replying to question on the details of Indian prisoners held in Pakistani jails, the MoS said, "As per available information, 83 Indian defence personnel, including prisoners of war, are believed to be in Pakistan's custody, but their presence has not been acknowledged by Pakistan so far."





He asserted that the government has been consistently taking up the matter of release and repatriation of the missing defence personnel with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.





The minister added that the matter was last raised by the High Commission of India in Islamabad with the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its communication on January 1, 2022.





"The Government, upon receipt of reports of apprehension of Indian prisoners and fishermen, immediately takes up the matter with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and seeks consular access and their early release and repatriation," he stated.

Government's persistent efforts have succeeded in the repatriation of 2193 Indian prisoners, including fishermen, from Pakistan's custody since 2014, said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Lok Sabha on Friday.